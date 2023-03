Squeezed between shopping malls on Wangfujing Dajie is the delightfully incongruous St Joseph's, dating, in its current incarnation, from 1901. In fact, Dongtang (eastern church) as it was known, goes back to the 17th century and the Jesuits, but it was destroyed by the Boxers in 1900.

The plaza in front swarms with skateboarders and couples posing for wedding photographs. Unless you're here for an early morning service, it's not open to visitors. Mass is held in English every Sunday at 7am.