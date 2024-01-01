Gate of Glorious Harmony

Forbidden City & Dongcheng Central

A portal leading to the Hall of Martial Valour in the western regions of the Forbidden City's outer court.

  • Beijing, China. March 2011

    Forbidden City

    0.36 MILES

    Enclosed by 3.5km of citadel walls at the very heart of Beijing, the Unesco-listed Forbidden City is China’s largest and best-preserved collection of…

  • Hall of Prayer for Good Harvest in Temple of Heaven Park, Chongwen.

    Temple of Heaven Park

    2.52 MILES

    An oasis of methodical Confucian design, the 267-hectare Temple of Heaven Park is unique. It originally served as a vast stage for solemn rites performed…

  • Summer Palace

    Summer Palace

    8.68 MILES

    A marvel of Chinese garden design and one of Beijing's must-see attractions, the Summer Palace was the royal retreat for emperors fleeing the suffocating…

  • Exterior of building in Tiananmen Square.

    Tian'anmen Square

    0.74 MILES

    Flanked by triumphalist Soviet-style buildings, Tian'anmen Sq is an immense void of paved stone (440,000 sq metres, to be precise) at the symbolic centre…

  • Beihai Park 北海公园:承光殿 (Beijing 北京)

    Beihai Park

    1.02 MILES

    Beihai Park, inside the old Imperial City, looks much as it would have done in the 18th century when it served as Emperor Qianlong's private gardens. The…

  • Southeast Corner Watchtower, with purple flowers in foreground.

    Southeast Corner Watchtower

    2.29 MILES

    This immense fortress, part of the Ming City Wall Ruins Park, guarded the southeast corner of Beijing's city walls. Originally built in 1439 but repaired…

  • Sculpted column in front of Gate of Heavenly Peace.

    Gate of Heavenly Peace

    0.41 MILES

    Instantly recognisable by its giant framed portrait of Mao, and guarded by two pairs of Ming dynasty stone lions, the double-eaved Gate of Heavenly Peace …

  • Photo shoot in 798 Art District.

    798 Art District

    6.94 MILES

    Contemporary art meets communist history at this thrilling enclave of international galleries installed within China's model factory complex of the 1950s…

2. Meridian Gate

0.08 MILES

This mighty edifice is the Forbidden City's front door, where all visitors to the Palace Museum pass through. During imperial times, the central channel,…

3. Gate of Supreme Harmony

0.08 MILES

Originally built in 1420, the Gate of Supreme Harmony is the main gate of the Forbidden City's outer court. It was used by the emperor for his morning…

4. Hall of Martial Valour

0.1 MILES

To the west of the Meridian Gate is the Hall of Martial Valour, well worth a detour to see what exhibition is currently installed. During the Ming dynasty…

6. Hall of Literary Brilliance

0.19 MILES

The Hall of Literary Brilliance complex, just to the east of the Forbidden City's entrance at the Meridian Gate was formerly used as a residence by the…

7. Hall of Supreme Harmony

0.2 MILES

One of the Three Great Halls, this is the most important and largest structure in the Forbidden City. Built in the 15th century and restored in the 17th…

8. Three Great Halls

0.21 MILES

Raised on a three-tier marble terrace with balustrades are the Three Great Halls, the glorious ceremonial heart not just of the Forbidden City but of the…