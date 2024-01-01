A portal leading to the Hall of Martial Valour in the western regions of the Forbidden City's outer court.
Gate of Glorious Harmony
Forbidden City & Dongcheng Central
0.08 MILES
A gate leading to the Hall of Martial Valour.
0.08 MILES
This mighty edifice is the Forbidden City's front door, where all visitors to the Palace Museum pass through. During imperial times, the central channel,…
0.08 MILES
Originally built in 1420, the Gate of Supreme Harmony is the main gate of the Forbidden City's outer court. It was used by the emperor for his morning…
0.1 MILES
To the west of the Meridian Gate is the Hall of Martial Valour, well worth a detour to see what exhibition is currently installed. During the Ming dynasty…
5. Pavilion of Spreading Righteousness
0.12 MILES
This pavilion was used during the Qing dynasty to store gold and silver objects used for ceremonial rituals.
6. Hall of Literary Brilliance
0.19 MILES
The Hall of Literary Brilliance complex, just to the east of the Forbidden City's entrance at the Meridian Gate was formerly used as a residence by the…
0.2 MILES
One of the Three Great Halls, this is the most important and largest structure in the Forbidden City. Built in the 15th century and restored in the 17th…
0.21 MILES
Raised on a three-tier marble terrace with balustrades are the Three Great Halls, the glorious ceremonial heart not just of the Forbidden City but of the…