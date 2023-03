To the west of the Meridian Gate is the Hall of Martial Valour, well worth a detour to see what exhibition is currently installed. During the Ming dynasty, the Hall of Martial Valour, also referred to as the calligraphy hall, was where emperors would receive ministers. Court painters also had their studios here.

South of here is the Furniture Gallery, occupying an area known as the Southern Storehouses, which opened for the first time in 2018.