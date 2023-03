The Hall of Literary Brilliance complex, just to the east of the Forbidden City's entrance at the Meridian Gate was formerly used as a residence by the crown prince. It was rebuilt in 1683 after being destroyed by fire. It hosts a changing line-up of exhibitions throughout the year, but is sometimes closed between November and March.

Around the back is the Pavilion of Literary Profundity, built in 1776 to house the Complete Library of the Four Treasuries.