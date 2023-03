On the site of the old Temple of Agriculture (先农坛, Xiānnóng Tán), you'll find this museum exploring traditional Chinese building techniques. Brush up on your dǒugǒng (brackets) and sǔnmǎo (joints), and get the lowdown on Beijing’s courtyard houses as you explore the historical complex, centred on the magnificent Jupiter Hall (太岁殿, Tàisuì Diàn) with its fine restored ceiling.