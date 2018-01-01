Welcome to San Sebastián de la Gomera

The capital of the island in every way – economically, bureaucratically and historically – San Sebastián has a delightful historic centre with shaded plazas, sun-bleached colourful buildings and pedestrian-friendly streets. Its main claim to fame is that Christopher Columbus stayed here on his way to the New World, and you’ll learn more about the famed explorer here than you ever did at school, as his every footstep (real or imagined) in the town has been well documented for visitors. If you’ve just hopped off the boat from Los Cristianos in Tenerife, shift down a gear or two, slow-paced San Sebastián feels very different from its neighbour across the water.