Welcome to Fuerteventura
Most visitors, however, are more interested in mastering the waves and the wind than contemplating the abstract aesthetics of the scenery. The second-largest island in the archipelago (after Tenerife), Fuerteventura has year-round sunshine and the biggest and best beaches in the Canaries.
The main tourist resorts lie at opposite ends of the island. At the northern tip is Corralejo, beloved by British sun-seekers, while deep down south lies Morro Jable, largely frequented by Germans and a markedly staider place.
The island was declared a Unesco Biosphere Reserve in 2009.
Top experiences in Fuerteventura
Fuerteventura activities
Fuerteventura Day Trip from Lanzarote
Start your day trip with a pickup from your Lanzarote meeting point, and travel by air-conditioned coach to Playa Blanca, on the island’s southern coast. Board the ferry for your 30-minute crossing to Fuerteventura, an island that basks in the sparkling Atlantic to the south. Your ferry ticket is prebooked, so there’s no need to wait in line at the port. Once on board, sit back and contemplate the views over the waves and Fuerteventura on the horizon. Head south through Fuerteventura’s dramatic, stark landscapes to Betancuria, the island’s former capital. Cradled into volcanic hills, this ancient whitewashed hamlet was named after the 15th-century Norman explorer, Jean de Béthencourt, who conquered the island. Stroll around its pretty squares independently, and perhaps visit pretty Santa Maria church to see its fine Baroque altar. Next, trace the corkscrew mountain roads to a spectacular viewpoint. Take photos of the breathtaking mountain scenery in front of you and look out for the cheeky chipmunks that make a point of visiting the spot. Continue to Pajara, a traditional village famed for its Church of Our Lady of Regla, which boasts two aisles and Aztec-style door carvings. Wander around as you wish and then head towards South Corralejo, passing by Puerto del Rosario, the island’s capital. Continue to the spectacular National Park of Fuerteventura. The sight of this 6-mile (11-kilometer) expanse of giant sand dunes merging into the aquamarine sea will have your camera working overtime! Afterward, return to Corralejo and, following your ferry crossing, finish your tour with a drop-off at the meeting point.
Fuerteventura Oasis Park Ticket plus Transport
Start your day with a pickup from your hotel, then travel by air-conditioned coach to Fuerteventura Oasis Park. Located in La Lajita in the south of the island, it is home to more than 3,000 animals and thousands of tropical plants.On arrival, pick up a map and plot your day. Perhaps start at the parrot show, which is located close to the entrance. Watch in amazement as these colorful birds demonstrate their comical talents, and learn fascinating facts about them from the keeper. Or venture to the birds of prey show to learn about the ecological importance of hawks, vultures, owls and eagles.After, continue to the reptile show where you can get up close to snakes, crocodiles and more. En route, pass the lemur enclosure. Look for these mysterious creatures amid the trees and, should you wish, head inside with one of the park’s biologists to interact with them (own expense).Next, make your way through the monkey habitats. Be enchanted by tiny tamarins and marmosets, marvel at the mighty baboons, and hear the excited chatter of patas monkeys as you stroll.Then, find yourself in the African savannah! Watch as gazelles frolic, hippos bathe, elephants play and cheetahs race. Head up onto the aerial walkway and come face-to-face with a herd of curious giraffes. Reach out and stroke their distinctive coats and, if you’ve purchased a food bag (own expense), feel the tickle of their tongues as they eat out of the palm of your hand.Feeling adventurous? Head off on a camel safari (own expense). From atop your trusty steed, set off in a convoy to the top of a nearby mountain for stunning views of the island, or head deeper into the park to get a closer look at the animals.Later, stop at one of the three restaurants for a drink and some food (own expense), then make for the sea lion show. Watch as these slippery creatures dance and perform tricks. You can also book to enjoy direct contact with them in the water (own expense).Other highlights include a birds-of-prey show, Fuerteventura’s only botanical garden and a farm where your young ones can pet animals such as goats, ostriches, guinea pigs and rabbits.Your tour concludes with a drop-off back at your hotel.
Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy Tour
2-hour Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy TourSet off in a convoy with your guide and the rest of your small group, and make your way to the north of the island. Feel the breeze on your face as you rumble along the roads to the outskirts of Corralejo, then hit the dirt tracks and rev your engine.With your adrenaline pumping, head off-road to the base of the volcano chain and surrounding area. Soak up the incredible views and feel the thrill as you bounce up and down the sand dunes and hills.After a time, continue north toward the coast. En route, pass by the charming fishing village of Majanicho for a snapshot of daily, local life.When you reach the coast, marvel at the breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean. Then, head back off-road and let the engine rip as you roar over the volcanic terrain, accelerating up hills and crashing down the towering sand dunes.After approximately two hours, your tour concludes with a drop-off back at the original start point.3-hour Quad or Buggy tour Travel in a convoy accompanied by a guide across dirt trails. As soon as you leave Caleta de Fuste, press the accelerator and feel the sea breeze while you travel along the east coast whilst you climb up and down rocky mountains. Venture along the Cheese Route crossing through small majorero towns at the stroke of the engine, without forgetting to make a brief stop at an artisan cheese factory and taste this delicious majorero delicacy.Take a short break on the beach and refresh yourself if your wish before you continue along the coast until you arrive back at Caleta de Fuste.The trail ends after around 3 hours with drop-off back at the original starting point.4.5-hour Fuerteventura Quad or Buggy TourTraveling in a convoy with your instructor and small group, set off toward the volcano chain in northern Fuerteventura. When you reach the outskirts of Corralejo, hit the throttle and feel the speed as you head off-road.Take in the incredible lunar landscape as you bound over the jagged terrain to the base of the volcano. Then, feel your excitement build as you come swerving down sand dunes and race along the great expanse of the surrounding desert.Make your first stop at one of the island’s most popular surfing beaches. Gaze out over the dark blue ocean and watch as the mighty waves crash against the fine, white sand. Then, enjoy around an hour of free time to recharge with some food (own expense).Continue along the sand tracks to the ocean, stopping first at the lagoons at El Cotillo and then by a lonely lighthouse on the coast. Pass the quaint Majanicho fishing village, then make your way back onto the dirt paths for your final off-road driving experience.Your tour concludes after approximately 4.5 hours with a drop-off back at the original start point.
Lanzarote Timanfaya, Playa Blanca Tour from Fuerteventura
Make your own way to Corralejo Harbour in northern Fuerteventura to board a ferry for your 30-minute crossing to Lanzarote. On arrival in Playa Blanca, where your ferry boat docks, enjoy around an hour of free time to refuel with a drink and a snack (own expense) before joining up with your local guide. Then, hop into an air-conditioned coach and relax as you cruise along the island roads, taking in views of pristine beaches and marveling at the distinct volcanic landscape.Your first stop of the tour is Timanfaya National Park. As you draw closer, feel dwarfed by the towering ring of dormant volcanoes known as the Fire Mountains (Montañas de Fuego), then set off on a 15-minute optional camel ride (own expense) to get a closer look at the incredible ochre landscape.Return to your coach and head to the top of one of the Fire Mountains. Walk with your guide around the summit and hear how the park lies on top of a residual magma chamber that reaches temperatures of around 752°F (400°C). Then, watch in amazement as your guide performs tricks to demonstrate the immense geothermal energy stirring below.Next, trace the Route of the Volcanoes, soaking up the stunning views as your coach rumbles along the slopes. As you travel, listen to your guide talk about the 18th-century eruptions that formed the area’s surreal landscape.Then, continue on to La Geria, Lanzarote’s verdant winemaking region. Gaze out of the window at the endless sea of vineyards, and listen to your guide talk about the methods that local winemakers use to produce the island’s refreshing, fruity wine. Then, visit a local winery and head inside to sample a glass.After, head back to Playa Blanca. With up to four hours here to spend at your leisure before catching the return ferry, perhaps make your way to the beach to relax on the sands or cool off in the clear waters, or take a seat at one of the many cafes or restaurants to refuel with a drink and some food (own expense).Your tour then concludes back at Corralejo Harbour in Fuerteventura.
Private Sunset Sailing Charter for Couples from Corralejo
Depart from Corralejo Harbour to Lobos Island in the evening in preparation for the sunset. Enjoy this sailing cruise around the island. It includes one stop to practise your favourite aquatic sport where you can enjoy snorkelling, sailing, fishing, paddle surf or just sunbathe and relax at "Playa de la Concha". Unwind with some fine wine, champagne, cheese and a delicious dinner whilst the sunset creates a picture over the ocean. Chill out on deck, cocktail in hand, with the wind pushing you across the crystal waters of Lobos Island.
4-hour sailing tour of Lobos Island from Fuerteventura
The COMBO is our most appreciated excursion. On this tour the visitor can enjoy the confort and the security of a modern sailing catamaran for the most of the 4 hours and the thrilling ride with one of our top class speedboats. After sailing around the Island of Lobos we change the catamaran for the speedboat so that the clients can get a glimpse of the spectacular sea lagoons situated in the south of Lobos Island. Back at the catamaran after 20 minutes on the island we start the water activities. The snorkelling enthusiasts can feed the fish from their hand, kayaks and SUP boards are available. The crew are there to ensure everybody’s safety and instruct the visitors on how to use the equipment if necessary. All the water activities are happening in front of the marvellous Concha Beach where the marine life and the turquoise waters are spectacular. A Canary Islands Cuisine inspired Brunch is also offered on the morning tours while in the afternoon we serve champagne and fruit sticks. During the 4 hours the crew is taking photographs that can later be downloaded for free from our websites gallery.