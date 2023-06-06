Morro Jable

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Seaside promenade with palm trees, Playa del Matorral, Morro Jable, Jandia peninsula, Fuerteventura, Canary Islands, Spain

Getty Images/LOOK

Overview

More staid than its northern counterpart Corralejo, Morro Jable is almost exclusively German. The beach is the main attraction, with pale golden sand stretching for around 4km from the older part of town. It’s fronted by low-rise, immaculately landscaped apartments and hotels. Back from the beach, the charm palls somewhat with a dual carriageway lined with commercial centres and hotels. The older town centre, up the hill, provides a glimpse of what the town must have once looked like.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Playa del Matorral

    Playa del Matorral

    Morro Jable

    Playa del Matorral is the main beach here and it’s magnificent, stretching eastwards for over 4km from Morro Jable. A family-friendly beach, it’s great…

  • Turtle Nursery

    Turtle Nursery

    Morro Jable

    This small sanctuary in the Puerto de Morro Jable is for turtles to be reared, ready for release into the wild. It is sometimes closed without notice, but…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Morro Jable with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Morro Jable