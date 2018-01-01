Welcome to Prince Edward Island
The island is, as far as islands go, largely self-sufficient and has gained a reputation as a farm- and ocean-to-table culinary destination. Its size makes it easy to explore by car or bike – the island's Confederation Trail is one of the world's best cycling destinations. And, like the rest of the Maritime provinces, its people are warm and inviting.
Green Gables Shore Tour from Charlottetown
Meet your tour guide and group at the Charlottetown Visitor Information Centre. Then board your vehicle and head out of town to the Green Gables Shore, a region on Prince Edward Island’s north coast that’s known for its natural beauty and Anne of Green Gables-related attractions. During the approximate 45-minute drive, listen to commentary from your experienced and informative guide, and admire the landscape as it changes from rolling farmland to windswept coastline. Pass by tiny fishing villages and make photo stops at lighthouses and Cavendish Beach, a broad stretch of sand in Prince Edward Island National Park. Known for its dunes and cliffs, it’s a favorite local beach.Next, head to Green Gables itself. Famous for being the inspiration and setting for native daughter Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel, the 19th-century farm in Cavendish is a National Historic Site. Tour the classic green-and-white farmhouse to see its Victoria-era decor and artifacts.Finally, stop by the Prince Edward Island Preserve Company in the lovely village of New Glasgow. You can browse the selection of jams, marmalades and other goodies made with locally grown fruit. Your tour ends with the 30-minute drive back to the departure point in Charlottetown.
City Highlights Bus Tour of Charlottetown
This bus tour of Charlottetown takes you through areas of the city, waterfront, residential areas and more aboard double-decker sightseeing bus! Enjoy fun and informative commentary by your local guide and take in the highlights of the city. Discover the history and charm of Canada’s birthplace, as you ride through the streets of Charlottetown. Drive past Province House, Beaconsfield, Historic Great George Street, Charlottetown Driving Park, The Lieutenant Governor’s House, Victoria Park, University of Prince Edward Island, residential areas, and much more!Support the wishes of Island children between the ages of 3 and 17 who have been diagnosed with a life threatening illness. For every guest riding on our bus, a contribution will be made to the Prince Edward Island chapter of the Children’s Wish Foundation.
Private Tour: Prince Edward Island and Anne of Green Gables
Begin your day with pickup from your accommodation in Charlottetown at your selected time. View rolling farmlands, stunning seascapes, tiny villages, and bustling harbors along the Green Gables Shore scenic drive as you make your way to the North Shore area. Brief photo stops will be made at quaint little fishing villages, lighthouses, and the world-class Cavendish Beach National Park (admission included). Then tour Green Gables House (admission included); this old farm site inspired L.M. Montgomery’s first novel, Anne of Green Gables, published in 1908. A must-see stop is Prince Edward Island Preserve Company, located in one of Canada’s prettiest villages. The company uses locally grown fruit to make delicious jams and marmalades. Relax and enjoy the picturesque landscape on the drive back to the city as your tour winds to a close. Tour ends with drop-off at your hotel.
Private Charlottetown South Shore and Confederation Bridge
This tour begins with a brief tour of the city of Charlottetown and then travels along the scenic Central Coastal Drive through the heart of the South Shore, famous for its rolling hills, red cliffs, and winding rivers. Visit the seaside promenade of Victoria-by-the-Sea, an enchanting little village offering seaside charm and quaint, local shops and restaurants. Enjoy some free time to stroll through the shops, take in the view, and maybe even grab a chocolate at the Chocolate Factory! Then take the short drive to Borden-Carleton, home of Gateway Village and the Confederation Bridge. Spanning 8 miles (12.9 kilometers), this engineering marvel is the world’s largest multi-span bridge over a tidal current waterway.
7-day Puffin Tour from Halifax to Moncton
Day 1: Halifax to Pleasant Bay (Cape Breton)After a friendly welcome from your guide and introduction to the rest of our group you'll head towards the incredible region known as the Cape Breton Highlands, which are home to Canada's Scottish heritage. There are several breathtaking photo stops en-route and you'll hike the famous Skyline Trail - keep our eyes peeled for moose! At night, stay in a lovely hostel located on the Cape Breton Road. (Dinner included). Day 2: Cape BretonYou’ll have the opportunity to do an amazing whale watching tour this morning (additional $50 cost) where you will see Minke and Humpback whales and sometimes dolphins and seals. After the cruise, visit some beautiful areas of the park including Macintosh Brook and Black Brook beach. At night, wind down by a warming campfire on the beach under the stars. Day 3: Pleasant Bay to Bear on the LakeToday, continue to explore the Cape Breton region. You'll visit Ingonish Beach and the Middle Head hike where you'll explore the spectacular views of the coastal cliffs. At night, relax beside the lake and roast some marshmallows over the campfire. (Dinner included). Day 4: Cape BretonToday we will visit Louisbourg and you can choose to take a tour of the National Historic Site of Fortress of Louisbourg. This fort was founded in 1713 by the French and developed over several decades into a thriving centre for fishing and trade. Its two sieges, especially that of 1758, were turning points in the Anglo-French struggle for what Canada is today. Tonight we stay again at the wonderful Bear on the Lake hostel.Day 5: Bear on the Lake to CharlottetownThis morning, travel to Prince Edward Island, Canada's smallest and greenest province. You'll take a beautiful drive and a ferry ride to the island. When you arrive you'll have time to explore Charlottetown, home to Canada's confederation signing! Day 6: Prince Edward IslandToday, continue to explore P.E.I., visiting Cavendish Beach as well as the beautiful Anne of Green Gables homestead. (Breakfast included).Day 7: Charlottetown to MonctonBegin your trip back into New Brunswick today across the 13km long Confederation Bridge and take a Lobster Boat cruise with a fresh lobster lunch. You'll also take a tour of Hopewell Rocks, an amazing area in the Bay of Fundy. This is where you can see and learn about the incredible tidal changes, which are some of the highest in the world! Tonight you'll stay in Moncton. Join your guide for a city walk and a night out on the town. (Breakfast included).
Best of Prince Edward Island
This tour starts and ends with an overnight stay in Halifax, Nova Scotia. You are then transferred to join up with an escorted coach tour that is already in progress. After your two night stay in Charlottetown, you are transferred back to Halifax while the coach continues on. Monday – DAY 1 – Arrive Halifax, NSArrive in Halifax and check in to your accommodations which are ideally located in the downtown core of this vibrant and cosmopolitan urban centre on the Atlantic Ocean. Tuesday – DAY 2 – Halifax to Charlottetown, PEDepart Halifax on your included transfer to Enfield where you will meet your Tour Director or Driver/Guide and fellow travelers. Learn about the Mi'kmaq people at Millbrook Cultural & Heritage Centre before crossing Confederation Bridge, the world’s longest continuous multi-span bridge, to Prince Edward Island. Check into your Charlottetown accommodations for a two-night stay and enjoy a theatre performance by local entertainers at the Confederation Centre of the Arts (a substitution may be necessary due to the theatre schedule). (Continental Breakfast)Wednesday – DAY 3 – Prince Edward Island TouringEnjoy a free morning in Charlottetown, Canada birthplace, or join a complimentary walking tour of the city. This afternoon, tour the scenic North Shore of the island. Drive by red cliffs, white beaches, gently sloping sand dunes and green fields of Prince Edward Island National Park and visit Anne of Green Gables Heritage Place, the alluring inspiration of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic books. Experience true Maritime hospitality this evening at a traditional hall-style lobster supper. (Breakfast, Dinner)Thursday – DAY 4 – Charlottetown to HalifaxFerry over the Northumberland Strait back to Nova Scotia where you will spend the last evening of your tour in Halifax. (Breakfast)Friday – DAY 5 – Depart HalifaxArrangements end upon check out from the hotel. (Continental Breakfast)