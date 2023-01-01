Lucy Maud Montgomery's Cavendish Homestead

This restored homestead arguably offers a more authentic picture of author Lucy Maud Montgomery's life and times than the more heavily marketed Green Gables Heritage Place. Lucy Maud lived here from 1876 to 1911 with her maternal grandparents Alexander and Lucy Macneill, after her mother Clara died of tuberculosis. It's here that she wrote books including Anne of Green Gables and Anne of Avonlea. There's a small museum and an Anne-themed bookstore.

The house was restored in the 1980s by Lucy Maud's descendants, John and Jennie Macneill; it's now run by their son David, Alexander's great-grandson. A particular highlight is the beautiful woodland that surrounds the homestead, where 'LM,' as she's known locally, loved to wander and dream up her stories; it provided the model for the 'Haunted Wood,' a location immediately familiar to Anne devotees.