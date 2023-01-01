Prince Edward Island National Park

Running along the island's north coast for 42 sandy kilometers, this national park encompasses some of the island's finest beaches, alongside a diverse range of habitats including undulating dunes, sandstone bluffs and important wetlands. Although the park is open year-round, most facilities and services are seasonal, only operating between mid-May and mid-October, with full services operational for the months of July and August. There are entry gates at various points along the park.

Entrance fees (charged when the picnic grounds and beaches are open, from mid-June to mid-September) admit you to all park sites, except Green Gables Heritage Place. If you're planning to stay longer than five days, look into a seasonal pass. The park maintains an information desk at the Cavendish Visitor Information Centre.