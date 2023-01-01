Farmer's Bank of Rustico & Doucet House

The solid red-stone Farmer's Bank of Rustico operated here between 1864 and 1894, and served an important role in providing funds for local Acadian communities. It's now a museum describing the settlement and the importance of the bank's role in local history.

Beside the bank is Doucet House, a wooden-clad Acadian dwelling that's believed to be one of the oldest such structures in the province. It's been carefully restored and contains some interesting Acadian items and 19th-century artifacts.

Doucet House was originally located on Grand-Père Point, but was moved here in 1999.