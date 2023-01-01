Lennox Island Cultural Centre

Mi'kmaq culture remains strong on the little 535-hectare wooded islet known as Lennox Island, and this cultural center provides a decent primer on understanding the history, beliefs and traditions of this ancient First Nations people. It's also the starting point for the Path of Our Forefathers, a nature trail that winds through the island's forests and along the coastline.

There's a choice of two trails, one 3km and the other 10km; in July and August, you can follow them in the company of a Mi'kmaq guide, who can tell you all about the local plants, wildlife and traditional medicines.