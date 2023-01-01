Green Gables Heritage Place

Owned by author LM Montgomery's grandfather's cousins, the now-famous House of Green Gables and its Victorian surrounds inspired the setting for Anne of Green Gables and other stories. Now a National Historic Site, the house has been carefully restored to reflect how it would have appeared in Anne's day, including the furniture, furnishings and decor. Tour guides and audiovisual displays are on hand to provide context – you might even spy Anne herself wandering about (look out for the red braids).

Outside, you can explore the grounds and woodlands, including the original Lover's Lane. A 1.1km trail leads through the 'Haunted Wood' to Lucy Maud Montgomery's Cavendish Homestead.