The huge, dune-bordered beach at Stanhope sees far fewer tourists than Cavendish or Brackley, so it's a good bet if you prefer a quiet patch of sand. From the main parking lot, it's about a 3km walk west to Stanhope Cape, and 2km east to Dalvay by the Sea, so there's no shortage of space.

The marram-grass dunes are an important nesting site for the piping plover, so pets aren't allowed.

A boardwalk leads directly from the campground to the shore.