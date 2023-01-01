Anne of Green Gables Museum

This homestead is an important part of the Anne of Green Gables mythos. Set in 110 hectares of fields and woodland, the house was built by author Lucy Maud Montgomery's uncle and aunt; she called the house the 'wonder castle of my childhood' and used it as the inspiration for Silver Bush. It's full of memorabilia, including Lucy Maud's writing desk, the original 'enchanted bookcase,' a patchwork quilt made by her, autographed 1st editions and a gallery of hand-tinted photos.

The house was so dear to Lucy Maud, she chose it as the venue for her own wedding: in 1911 she was married to Presbyterian minister Ewan Macdonald in the parlor. Visitors here can also take a horse carriage down to Campbell's Pond, the real-life 'Lake of Shining Waters.'