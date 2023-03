Built in 1875, this striking lighthouse is immediately recognizable thanks to its black-and-white paint job. At 21m high, it's the tallest lighthouse in PEI, and is now home to a small museum exploring the structure's history (it was manned until 1963), as well as a craft shop and inn.

Near the lighthouse, the Cedar Dunes Provincial Park offers some lovely stretches of sand, although it can be a little windy out this way.