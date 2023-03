Focusing on the local bay's marine life with particular attention to it's star, the lobster, 20-minute tours of the eco-centre begin in the hatchery and include the chance to get up close with the rare blue and albino lobsters. The impetus behind nonprofit Homarus was to increase the local lobster population. You can adopt a baby lobster and, with the certificate number, follow its release. Since 2002, more than five million baby lobsters have been delivered to the sea.