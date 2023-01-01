There is a hint of nostalgia about Magnet Hill, one of Canada's earliest tourist attractions. It continues to draw crowds and is worth visiting purely for the novelty. Since the 1930s, motorists noticed they had to accelerate to go downhill and coasted uphill – that gravity appeared to work in reverse. During the summer, expect a half-hour wait for your turn. There is also a colorful boardwalk nearby with restaurants and shops, a covered bridge, water park and zoo.

Magnetic Hill is about 10km northwest of downtown off Mountain Rd.