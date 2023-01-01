Witnessing the tidal bore is something of a right of passage for tourists. As the giant tide rises in the Bay of Fundy, it pushes upstream against the flow of the chocolate-colored Petitcodiac River. The result is a solid wave unfurling like a carpet down the riverbed in one dramatic gesture. The height of this oncoming rush can vary from just a few centimeters to over 1m; it's usually somewhere in between.

Tide times are posted everywhere, including on the digital billboard outside Tidal Bore Park – the place to see the action. You may see locals surfing the wave; in 2013 they broke a world record by riding it for 29km. Unless you're an experienced surfer with knowledge of the river, don't try it.