The province's first full-service casino, this 24,000-sq-ft gambling palace brings a touch of Vegas to Moncton. It packs in crowds with its 500 slot machines, poker room, numerous bars and buffets, and an entertainment venue boasting big-name performers. The casino is about 9km northwest of the town center off Mountain Rd.
Casino New Brunswick
New Brunswick
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
29.33 MILES
Just 9km northeast of Bouctouche, Irving Eco Centre makes accessible 'La Dune de Bouctouche,' a gorgeous, powder-soft sandspit jutting into the strait…
19.41 MILES
With the warmest sea water in Canada and the Blue Flag international eco-certification, it's not surprising that Parlee is popular. Thankfully, this long…
25.81 MILES
The Hopewell Rocks are bizarre sandstone erosion formations known as 'flowerpots,' rising from the ocean floor. They resemble giant arches, stone…
0.7 MILES
There is a hint of nostalgia about Magnet Hill, one of Canada's earliest tourist attractions. It continues to draw crowds and is worth visiting purely for…
18.61 MILES
Focusing on the local bay's marine life with particular attention to it's star, the lobster, 20-minute tours of the eco-centre begin in the hatchery and…
Resurgo Place & Moncton Museum
5.56 MILES
This modern, engaging museum inside Resurgo Place follows the story of Moncton. Steer a car-cart over a giant floor map to see video footage and learn the…
5.87 MILES
Witnessing the tidal bore is something of a right of passage for tourists. As the giant tide rises in the Bay of Fundy, it pushes upstream against the…
24.46 MILES
Sitting on a small island in the Bouctouche River, this Acadian village is constructed to bring to life the setting from La Sagouine, a play by writer…
Nearby New Brunswick attractions
0.7 MILES
There is a hint of nostalgia about Magnet Hill, one of Canada's earliest tourist attractions. It continues to draw crowds and is worth visiting purely for…
4.85 MILES
Follow the engaging, bilingual exhibits along the story of the Acadians from when the first French pioneers arrived in 1524, through their expulsion by…
5.14 MILES
Williams arrived in Canada from England in 1864 when he was just 18. He went on to become the treasurer of the Canadian Railway. Built in 1883, the house…
4. Resurgo Place & Moncton Museum
5.56 MILES
This modern, engaging museum inside Resurgo Place follows the story of Moncton. Steer a car-cart over a giant floor map to see video footage and learn the…
5.87 MILES
Witnessing the tidal bore is something of a right of passage for tourists. As the giant tide rises in the Bay of Fundy, it pushes upstream against the…
18.03 MILES
Stop in Hillsborough at the seriously overflowing childhood home of William Henry Steeves. One of the province’s fathers of Confederation, Steeves' grand…
7. New Brunswick Railway Museum
18.11 MILES
Head into the barn for track motors from the 1940s, uniforms and photos of stations from across the province before going out to the track to explore two…
18.61 MILES
Focusing on the local bay's marine life with particular attention to it's star, the lobster, 20-minute tours of the eco-centre begin in the hatchery and…