Casino New Brunswick

New Brunswick

The province's first full-service casino, this 24,000-sq-ft gambling palace brings a touch of Vegas to Moncton. It packs in crowds with its 500 slot machines, poker room, numerous bars and buffets, and an entertainment venue boasting big-name performers. The casino is about 9km northwest of the town center off Mountain Rd.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Bouctouche briadwalk, Irving Eco-Centre, NB, Canada; Shutterstock ID 2295488063; purchase_order: 65050; job: ; client: ; other: 2295488063

    Irving Eco Centre

    29.33 MILES

    Just 9km northeast of Bouctouche, Irving Eco Centre makes accessible 'La Dune de Bouctouche,' a gorgeous, powder-soft sandspit jutting into the strait…

  • Parlee Beach

    Parlee Beach

    19.41 MILES

    With the warmest sea water in Canada and the Blue Flag international eco-certification, it's not surprising that Parlee is popular. Thankfully, this long…

  • BAY OF FUNDY NEW BRUNSWICK CANADA 08 15 2022: Park visitors explore the ocean floor at low tide. Hopewell Rocks Park in Canada, located on the shores of the Bay of Fundy in the North Atlantic Ocean; Shutterstock ID 2197715175; full: 65050; gl: 65050; netsuite: poi; your: Barbara Di Castro 2197715175

    Hopewell Rocks

    25.81 MILES

    The Hopewell Rocks are bizarre sandstone erosion formations known as 'flowerpots,' rising from the ocean floor. They resemble giant arches, stone…

  • Magnetic Hill

    Magnetic Hill

    0.7 MILES

    There is a hint of nostalgia about Magnet Hill, one of Canada's earliest tourist attractions. It continues to draw crowds and is worth visiting purely for…

  • Homarus Eco-Centre

    Homarus Eco-Centre

    18.61 MILES

    Focusing on the local bay's marine life with particular attention to it's star, the lobster, 20-minute tours of the eco-centre begin in the hatchery and…

  • Resurgo Place & Moncton Museum

    Resurgo Place & Moncton Museum

    5.56 MILES

    This modern, engaging museum inside Resurgo Place follows the story of Moncton. Steer a car-cart over a giant floor map to see video footage and learn the…

  • Tidal Bore

    Tidal Bore

    5.87 MILES

    Witnessing the tidal bore is something of a right of passage for tourists. As the giant tide rises in the Bay of Fundy, it pushes upstream against the…

  • Le Pays de la Sagouine

    Le Pays de la Sagouine

    24.46 MILES

    Sitting on a small island in the Bouctouche River, this Acadian village is constructed to bring to life the setting from La Sagouine, a play by writer…

