Parlee Beach

With the warmest sea water in Canada and the Blue Flag international eco-certification, it's not surprising that Parlee is popular. Thankfully, this long stretch of golden sand is big enough to include everyone. The shallow, balmy water and lifeguards paroling this stretch make it favorite with families. Showers, change rooms, snack shacks and a restaurant are all hidden on the other side of the dune, making this something of an oasis. It's unlikely this is the Canada you were expecting.