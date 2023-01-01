Le Pays de la Sagouine

Sitting on a small island in the Bouctouche River, this Acadian village is constructed to bring to life the setting from La Sagouine, a play by writer Antonine Maillet. Monologues from the play are acted out throughout the village, sometimes over the soup pot or local handicrafts and often accompanied by music. Several cafes serve old-fashioned Acadian cuisine, and in July and August there are regular supper theater performances (tickets from $63; French only).

It all works to bring to life a prohibition-era Acadian fishing village.