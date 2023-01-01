Maisons de Bouteilles

This amazing place brings a new meaning to recycling. The three buildings here are constructed entirely from reclaimed bottles, collected from the local community by fisher, carpenter and lighthouse keeper Edouard Arsenault. The first, six-gabled house was built in 1980 from 12,000 bottles; a second, hexagonal 'tavern' was added in 1982 from 8000 bottles, followed by a chapel (10,000 bottles) in 1983, complete with altar. The light refracted through the bottles creates a unique effect: come at sunset for maximum impact.