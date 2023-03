This isn't your average potato farm. Just 10km west of Cape Jourimain, en route to Moncton, this sixth-generation farmstead has decided to try something new. Taking the province's prized possession, skin and all, it works its magic on them using a unique process of cooking, mashing, fermenting and distilling with custom fabricated machinery to create premium vodka. See the process and have a taste test on a tour of the micro-distillery.