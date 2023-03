Set on the Northumberland Strait, this 675-hectare nature center has 13km of walking trails and a worthwhile interpretive center. A four-storey tower affords great views of the Confederation Bridge that crosses to Prince Edward Island, and the Cape Jourimain Lighthouse that was built in 1869. It's a twitcher's favorite for the migratory birds with tours available upon request. The red, sandy beach is long and beautiful.