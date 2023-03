It had to happen: a museum dedicated to the humble spud, and where better than in potato-capital-of-Canada PEI? Admittedly it's a niche affair, with displays exploring the history of potato farming alongside antique farm machinery and period photos, but it's worth visiting for the Potato Country Kitchen, where you can try numerous spud-based dishes.

The museum can also arrange visits to local potato farms, if that's the kind of thing that interests you.