Charlottetown has its fair share of impressive period buildings, but this handsome mansion is the finest. Designed and built by the prominent PEI architect WC Harris in 1877 for James Peake, a wealthy shipowner, and his wife Edith, it sports all the fashionable features of the day: elegant 19th-century furnishings, gingerbread trim, a grand verandah and a crowning belvedere.

The house also opens on weekends outside of July and August when there is a cruise ship in port.