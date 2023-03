This wonderful 1850s gable house is the birthplace of Sir Andrew MacPhail, celebrated local author, physician and soldier. The homestead is now a museum celebrating his life. Its beautiful grounds, with a nursery, vegetable garden and woods, are a delight to wander. It's a 29km drive east of Charlottetown.

In summer drop into the Veranda Cafe (noon to 3pm Tuesday to Friday) for refreshments. It's also open for Sunday brunch (11am to 2pm).