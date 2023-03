This three-story lighthouse looks like many others in PEI, but it has its own unique place in history. Built in 1881, it was chosen in 1905 as the site of a Marconi Wireless Telegraph Station. Seven years later, on the night of April 14, 1912, operator Thomas Bartlett was the first person to receive a distress call from a passenger vessel that was sinking somewhere off the coast of Newfoundland. That vessel's name? The Titanic.

There's a small seasonal gift shop inside the lighthouse.