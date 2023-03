In homage to PEI's bootlegging past, this distillery produces Canada's only legal moonshine, which comes in two strengths: the original 50% proof Strait Shine, and a hard-core double-distilled Strait Lightning (a staggering 75% ABV). Myriad View also brews a brandy, pastis, gin, whisky, vodka, rum and even a unique dandelion 'shine. Tours are free.