Built in 1867 (the same year as Confederation), the East Point Lighthouse still guards PEI's northeastern shore. As you climb the 67 steps to the top, you'll see a collection of old lenses, a gallery of former lighthouse keepers and the original lantern machinery, before topping out on the 5th floor for wraparound views of East Point.

The lighthouse has been moved twice. After its original location inland was blamed for the 1882 wreck of the British Phoenix, the lighthouse was moved a half-mile closer to shore in 1885 using a system of weighs, capstan and horses. The lighthouse was moved again in 1908 due to coastal erosion, and to accommodate the expansion of the foghorn building, which now houses a pleasant craft shop (open 9am to 7pm in summer).