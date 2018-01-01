Welcome to Midland & Penetanguishene

The native Huron-Ouendat people first settled the region and developed a confederacy to encourage cooperation among neighboring Aboriginal tribes. This alliance attracted French explorers and Jesuit missionaries eager to save their souls. Much of Midland's fascinating history focuses on the bloody altercations between the Huron and the Christian stalwarts. Midland is also known for the more than 30 vibrant murals which have transformed downtown into an outdoor art/history lesson.

Read More