An idyllic 2km waterfront stroll from Canada Place to Stanley Park, this is a perfect way to spend a sunny afternoon. En route you'll pass the landmark convention center, the sparkling Olympic Cauldron and intriguing historic panels. Take a break at the grassy nook of Harbour Green Park as well as the Light Shed artwork, a replica of one of the many marine sheds that once lined this area.

Look out for the cozy houseboats in the marina near the Westin Bayshore hotel, where Howard Hughes holed up for three months in 1972. Continue a few more minutes and you'll be on the fringes of Stanley Park, where the seawall continues right around the park.