Old Montréal
On the edge of the St Lawrence River, Old Montréal is the city’s birthplace, composed of picturesque squares, grand old-world architecture and a dense concentration of camera-toting tourists. The narrow Rue St-Paul, the old main street, teems with art galleries, shops and eateries, while the broad concourse of the Old Port is lined with green parkland and cafes along Rue de la Commune. Nearby Chinatown is a small, wonderful dose of Pacific Rim cosmopolitanism in eastern Canada.
Explore Old Montréal
- Basilique Notre-Dame
Montréal's famous landmark, Notre Dame Basilica, is a 19th-century Gothic Revival masterpiece with spectacular craftsmanship – a visually pleasing, if…
- Place d'Armes
This open square is framed by some of the finest buildings in Old Montréal, including its oldest bank, first skyscraper and Basilique Notre-Dame. The…
- Pointe-à-Callière Cité d'archéologie et d'histoire de Montréal
One of Montréal's most fascinating sites, this museum takes visitors on a historical journey through the centuries, beginning with the early days of…
- Old Port
Montréal's Old Port has morphed into a park and fun zone paralleling the mighty St Lawrence River for 2.5km and punctuated by four grand quais (quays)…
- CChapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours
Known as the Sailors’ Church, this enchanting chapel derives its name from the sailors who left behind votive lamps in the shapes of ships in thanksgiving…
- Château Ramezay
A home of French governors in the early 18th century, this mansion is one of the finest examples from the ancien régime. It was built for the 11th…
- Hôtel de Ville
Montréal’s handsome City Hall was built between 1872 and 1878, then rebuilt after a fire in 1926. Its rigid square-based dome and nod to the baroque makes…
- CChinatown
Although this neighborhood, perfectly packed into a few easily navigable streets, has no sites per se, it's a nice area for lunch or for shopping for…
- PPlace Jacques-Cartier
The liveliest spot in Old Montréal, this gently inclined square hums with performance artists, street musicians and the animated chatter from terrace…
