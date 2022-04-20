Getty Images

Old Montréal

On the edge of the St Lawrence River, Old Montréal is the city’s birthplace, composed of picturesque squares, grand old-world architecture and a dense concentration of camera-toting tourists. The narrow Rue St-Paul, the old main street, teems with art galleries, shops and eateries, while the broad concourse of the Old Port is lined with green parkland and cafes along Rue de la Commune. Nearby Chinatown is a small, wonderful dose of Pacific Rim cosmopolitanism in eastern Canada.

Explore Old Montréal

  • Basilique Notre-Dame

    Montréal's famous landmark, Notre Dame Basilica, is a 19th-century Gothic Revival masterpiece with spectacular craftsmanship – a visually pleasing, if…

  • Place d'Armes

    This open square is framed by some of the finest buildings in Old Montréal, including its oldest bank, first skyscraper and Basilique Notre-Dame. The…

  • Old Port

    Montréal's Old Port has morphed into a park and fun zone paralleling the mighty St Lawrence River for 2.5km and punctuated by four grand quais (quays)…

  • C

    Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours

    Known as the Sailors’ Church, this enchanting chapel derives its name from the sailors who left behind votive lamps in the shapes of ships in thanksgiving…

  • Château Ramezay

    A home of French governors in the early 18th century, this mansion is one of the finest examples from the ancien régime. It was built for the 11th…

  • Hôtel de Ville

    Montréal’s handsome City Hall was built between 1872 and 1878, then rebuilt after a fire in 1926. Its rigid square-based dome and nod to the baroque makes…

  • C

    Chinatown

    Although this neighborhood, perfectly packed into a few easily navigable streets, has no sites per se, it's a nice area for lunch or for shopping for…

  • P

    Place Jacques-Cartier

    The liveliest spot in Old Montréal, this gently inclined square hums with performance artists, street musicians and the animated chatter from terrace…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Old Montréal.

