Chapelle Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours

Known as the Sailors’ Church, this enchanting chapel derives its name from the sailors who left behind votive lamps in the shapes of ships in thanksgiving for safe passage. The restored interior has stained-glass windows and paintings depicting key moments in the life of the Virgin Mary (for whom Montréal – aka Ville-Marie – was originally named). The attached Musée Marguerite-Bourgeoys relates the story of Montréal’s first teacher and the founder of the Congregation of Notre-Dame order of nuns.

The crypt has artifacts believed to date back 2000 years and foundations of the original chapel from 1773. The observation tower of the museum offers grand views of the Old Port.