Quai Jacques-Cartier & Around

This pier is the anchor of the Old Port area, home to restaurants, an open-air stage and a handicraft center. Every year the port stages a number of temporary exhibits, shows and events. Montréal’s world-renowned Cirque du Soleil performs under its eye-catching big top here in warmer months. Tours of the port area depart from the pier, and a ferry can take you to Parc Jean-Drapeau.

The ferry can also stop at Parc de la Cité-du-Havre, where there’s a restaurant and picnic tables, as well as the nearby Habitat 67 building.