English Bay Beach in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood

©John Lee/Lonely Planet

Wandering south on Denman St, you'll spot a clutch of palm trees ahead announcing one of Canada's best urban beaches. Then you'll see one of Vancouver's most popular public artworks: a series of oversized laughing figures that makes everyone smile. Across the street is the beach, where a summertime party atmosphere has locals catching rays and panoramic ocean views…or just ogling the volleyballers prancing around on the sand.

Be sure to snap a few photos of the beach's towering inukshuk (Inuit sculpture), south of the main area, or just continue along the seawall into neighboring Stanley Park. The beach is a popular (but crowded) spot to catch the annual Celebration of Light fireworks festival, and it's also where the city's wildly popular Polar Bear Swim takes place on January 1.

Suggest an Edit