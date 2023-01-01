Second Beach is a family-friendly area on Stanley Park's western side, with a grassy playground, an ice-cream-serving concession and the Stanley Park Pitch & Putt course. In summer, there are free outdoor movie screenings – see www.freshaircinema.ca for listings – but its main attraction is the seasonal outdoor swimming pool. Alternatively, head to Third Beach for one of Vancouver's best sunset-watching spots.

A lovely sandy expanse with plenty of large logs to sit against, this is a favorite summer evening destination for many locals. The sky often comes alive with pyrotechnic color as they munch on the contents of their picnic baskets.