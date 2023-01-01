Illuminating the breathtaking array of flora and fauna just steps from the busy streets of the West End, this charming nature center is a great introduction to Stanley Park's wild side. The chatty volunteers will tell you all you need to know about the area's critters, from coyotes to Douglas squirrels and from blue herons to black-capped chickadees. Guided nature walks are also offered or you can wander the park's trails on your own armed with your new-found wildlife expertise.

The guided walks are great value, priced from $7 per person, and you can check the website to see what's on the calendar during your visit. Booking ahead is recommended in summer.