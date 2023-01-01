Fundy Geological Museum

Top choice in Nova Scotia

If you want to understand the geological history of the Bay of Fundy this excellent museum should be your first port of call. It has a wide range of interactive exhibits, but inevitably the highlights are the fossils and dinosaur skeletons unearthed around the Fundy coastline – perhaps the most famous are the tiny dinosaur footprints found in 1984 by Eldon George. You can also peer into a working lab where new specimens are being processed.

Fun beach tours ($15 to $25) allow you to try out your newly acquired knowledge in the wild.

