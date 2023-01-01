Fundy Geological Museum

If you want to understand the geological history of the Bay of Fundy this excellent museum should be your first port of call. It has a wide range of interactive exhibits, but inevitably the highlights are the fossils and dinosaur skeletons unearthed around the Fundy coastline – perhaps the most famous are the tiny dinosaur footprints found in 1984 by Eldon George. You can also peer into a working lab where new specimens are being processed.

Fun beach tours ($15 to $25) allow you to try out your newly acquired knowledge in the wild.