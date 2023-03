Stop here for good exhibits on the region's ecology and history. Climb a WWII observation tower for a bird's-eye view of the surrounding area and pick up hiking information from the staff. The nearby Thomas Cove Coastal Trail is actually two 3.5km loops with great views across the Minas Basin and the Cobequid Mountains. The trails begin down Economy Point Rd, 500m east of the interpretive center. Follow the signs to a parking area.