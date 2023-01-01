Lightfoot & Wolfville

This organic, biodynamic winery has a fast-growing reputation across Nova Scotia and beyond, producing vintages ranging from a bubbly rosé and blanc de blancs to a crisp Chardonnay and an ice wine. The tours ($15) are informative and last about 45 minutes, exploring the estate's eco-friendly approach and ethos, and including a taste of three wines. There's also an excellent bistro (mains $13 to $26), serving wood-fired pizzas, charcuterie and cheese boards, and lobster salads.