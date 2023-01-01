Cape d'Or Lighthouse

This spectacular cape of sheer cliffs was misnamed Cape d'Or (Cape of Gold) by Samuel de Champlain in 1604 – the glittering veins he saw were actually copper. Mining from 1897 to 1905 removed the sparkle. The present lighthouse was added in 1922. Access is via a partly unsealed road off Hwy 209 to Cape d'Or; you must then hike down a dirt trail. If you can't bear to leave, the former keeper's residence is now a seasonal guesthouse and restaurant.