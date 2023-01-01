Tangled Garden

A one-woman passion project, these glorious terraced gardens are a must-see for horticulturalists. Split into a series of 'rooms' by hedges of beech, box and yew, and stocked with a wonderful array of flowers, trees and herbs, this is a lovely place to wander. At the delightful tearoom (open 11am to 4:30pm Wednesday to Sunday) all the jams and chutneys are made with garden goodies.

The gift shop is probably the best-smelling shopping experience in Nova Scotia; there's a huge selection of herb jellies, vinaigrettes, cordials, liqueurs and chutneys to try and buy.

The gardens are 5.5km from Wolfville along Hwy 1.