Run by the Wolfville Historical Society, this small town museum relates the history of the New England Planters and colonists who replaced the expelled Acadians.
Randall House Museum
Annapolis Valley
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Cape Chignecto Provincial Park
28.58 MILES
This isolated wilderness on the Bay of Fundy offers some of the best coastal hiking in Nova Scotia. The 55km coastal loop usually takes three days to…
Grand Pré National Historic Site
2.52 MILES
This interpretive center explains the historical context for the deportation of the French-Acadian people from Acadian, Mi'kmaw and British perspectives,…
3.17 MILES
A one-woman passion project, these glorious terraced gardens are a must-see for horticulturalists. Split into a series of 'rooms' by hedges of beech, box…
21.27 MILES
If you want to understand the geological history of the Bay of Fundy this excellent museum should be your first port of call. It has a wide range of…
1.14 MILES
This organic, biodynamic winery has a fast-growing reputation across Nova Scotia and beyond, producing vintages ranging from a bubbly rosé and blanc de…
3.09 MILES
One of the best destination wineries in the region, Luckett has palatial views over the vines and hillsides down to the Bay of Fundy cliffs. After…
24.61 MILES
This spectacular cape of sheer cliffs was misnamed Cape d'Or (Cape of Gold) by Samuel de Champlain in 1604 – the glittering veins he saw were actually…
2.32 MILES
A great destination winery and one of the best known in the province, Domaine de Grand Pré has a delicious spicy muscat and a nice sparkling Champlain…
Nearby Annapolis Valley attractions
0.17 MILES
Waterfront Park offers a stunning view of the tidal mudflats, Minas Basin and the red cliffs of Cape Blomidon. Displays explain the tides, dikes, flora…
1.14 MILES
This organic, biodynamic winery has a fast-growing reputation across Nova Scotia and beyond, producing vintages ranging from a bubbly rosé and blanc de…
1.59 MILES
This well-known winery produces whites, reds and rosés, as well as a muscat, a sparkling white and an unusual maple wine. The tasting room is in a big red…
1.73 MILES
This museum is housed in what is considered to be one of the finest examples of Georgian architecture in Nova Scotia: the former home of the…
2.15 MILES
Overlooking the Gaspereau Valley, this geothermally powered winery grows certified-organic grapes to make a range of sparkling wines, plus whites, reds…
2.32 MILES
A great destination winery and one of the best known in the province, Domaine de Grand Pré has a delicious spicy muscat and a nice sparkling Champlain…
7. Grand Pré National Historic Site
2.52 MILES
This interpretive center explains the historical context for the deportation of the French-Acadian people from Acadian, Mi'kmaw and British perspectives,…
3.09 MILES
One of the best destination wineries in the region, Luckett has palatial views over the vines and hillsides down to the Bay of Fundy cliffs. After…