One of the best destination wineries in the region, Luckett has palatial views over the vines and hillsides down to the Bay of Fundy cliffs. After sampling the red, white, fruit and dessert wines, and the particularly good ice wine, chill on the patio and have lunch at the Crush Pad bistro (mains $10 to $18, open 11am to 4pm, plus evenings Friday and Saturday in summer).

There's also an old British phone box in the vineyards from where you can make free calls to anywhere in Canada!