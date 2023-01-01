Fundy National Park is understandably the region's most popular. Highlights include the world's highest tides, the irregularly eroded sandstone cliffs and the wide beach at low tide that makes exploring the shore for small marine life and debris such a treat. The park is delightfully wooded and lush and features an extensive network of impressive hiking trails and lakes. Unusual for a national park, you'll also find a motel and an outdoor saltwater swimming pool.