11-Day Excursion: Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island: Music and Culture of Acadian People and the Maritimes

Day 1: Depart for Bar Harbor Maine. Dinner includedDay 2: Enjoy the spectacular beauty of Acadia National Park before continuing on to St. John New Brunswick. Experience the fantastic views from the top of Cadillac Mountain. This afternoon we will cross the boarder and overnight in St. John New Brunswick. Breakfast Day 3: Depart by Ferry from St. John to Digby. Our first stop will be at Church Point where we will find St. Mary's Church, the tallest and largest wooden church in North America. Our next stop will be Fort Anne, where we can learn about life in the 1700's. Then it is on to Grand Pre National Park to learn the story of how the British deported the Acadian people to the lower colonies. Breakfast & Dinner includedDay 4: Tour Halifax and see The Citadel, one of Canada's most historic sites, Old Clock Tower, and Museum of the Atlantic. Enjoy some free time, then travel to Peggy's Cove where hopefully, you enjoy a beautiful sunset along the rocky shore. Breakfast & Dinner. Day 5: We start our day with a journey to Bedec. Visit the Alexander Graham Bell Museum with its extensive exhibits on aviation, marine engineering and medical science. Here we’ll learn of Mr. Bell's many inventions other than the telephone. Overnight in the Bedec area. Breakfast & Dinner Included Day 6: Our Journey takes us across the spectacular Cabot Trail, where we are able to view the dramatic scenery. We encourage everyone to bring a camera to take pictures of the villages and coastal scenery. Breakfast & Dinner. Day 7: We travel to Pictou where we take the ferry to Prince Edward Island. Once on the island it is only a short ride to Charlottetown, the island’s capital. Breakfast & Dinner Included Day 8: On PEI see Green Gables, where Lucy Maude Montgomery grew up and inspired her to write "Anne of Green Gables". We will see the famous beaches of Cavandish National Park, the Gardens of Malpeque, and the scenic fishing villages. Tonight we will go to the Confederation Center for the Arts for a night of theater. Breakfast & Dinner Day 9: In New Brunswick; stop at Le Pays de la Sagouine – Bouctouche where Acadians celebrate, created from international renowned Acadian novelist and author, Antonine Maillet, who invented the characters that live in this authentic Acadian village. Breakfast & Lunch Included. Day 10: We begin our journey back to the United States. Our first stop will be the International Peace Park at Campobello Island. The Roosevelt homestead will give you insight in to who this man was and why he became such a great leader. Breakfast & Dinner Included.Day 11: We return to New England in the early evening, return flights are available out of Portland, Manchester or Boston. Breakfast included.