Welcome to Annapolis Royal
The community's efforts to restore and promote their village as a tourist destination have made Annapolis Royal one of the most delightful places to visit in the region. At the time of writing, it remained one of the only well-trodden towns in the province without a ubiquitous Tim Horton's coffee and donut franchise.
As teeny-tiny as it feels, Annapolis Royal is dripping with historical significance: the area was the location of Canada's first permanent European settlement and was capital of Nova Scotia until the founding of Halifax in 1749. Formerly called Port Royal, it was founded by French explorer Samuel de Champlain in 1605. As the British and French battled, the settlement often changed hands. In 1710 the British had a decisive victory and changed the town's name to Annapolis Royal in honor of Queen Anne.